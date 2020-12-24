California becomes first state to hit 2 million COVID-19 cases

CONCORD (KRON) — California has beaten out Texas, Florida and other high population states in a race that nobody wanted to win: first to 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state reached the grim milestone just before Christmas, according to tracking data from the New York Times, Johns Hopkins University and others. A recent coronavirus spike has been partially blamed on Californians celebrating and traveling for Thanksgiving. Now local and state officials are pleading for people to skip the Christmas parties.
“Pick up your phones right now. Cancel any plans you were anticipating with anyone who does not live with you,” a Santa Clara County official said Wednesday.
Staying home for the holidays is not just about containing cases. It helps healthcare workers who are overwhelmed with patients.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom did give some signs of hope that the stay-at-home orders are working. The rate of positive cases is starting to trend down, although it’s still dangerously high.
The Bay Area region is down to a collective 12.4% ICU capacity. Many specific counties have much less capacity than that.
The overfilled hospitals do not just impact COVID-19 treatment, but also anyone who needs medical attention for other issues like heart attacks and car accidents.
In the Bay Area, a regional stay-at-home order which is triggered by regions falling to 15% ICU capacity is supposed to stay in place for a minimum of three weeks — that would mean several of the state’s most populated counties would reopen on January 8th.
That deadline will be extended if the ICU capacity does not climb back to above 15%. And if people ignore warnings about Christmas celebrations, the extension is likely.
Nearly 17,000 Californians are currently hospitalized statewide and more than 3,000 are in the ICU.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 323,915 cases of COVID-19 — 275,235 confirmed and 38,680 probable — on Christmas Eve.
- Navy medical personnel from Norfolk aviation and carrier commands to receive their first COVID-19 doseU.S. Navy medical personnel across multiple commands based in Norfolk will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
- EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Jose Alfredo Holguin endured with dignity ordeals that would’ve traumatized many people for life.
- In order to help the public informed about the coronavirus vaccine's distribution, the Virginia Department of Health has added COVID-19 vaccine data to its COVID-19 Daily Dashboard.
- 'It does give us hope': One of the first people to receive polio vaccine becomes one of the first to receive COVID-19 vaccineThe newest approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19 has been administered to some of the first frontline workers in Virginia.
- Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to six months and maybe longer. The results bode well for vaccines, which provoke the immune system to make […]
- How many people can you share a Christmas meal with? France recommends no more than six, in Chile it’s 15, and in Brazil it’s as many as you want. Meanwhile, Italy’s mind-boggling, color-coded holiday virus rules change almost every day for the next two weeks.
- Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 319,133 COVID-19 cases. 4,760 Virginia residents have lost the fight against COVID-19.
- An EMT says he has symptoms of COVID-19 after performing CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest on a flight.
- Mom who tested positive for coronavirus days before giving birth dies before holding baby, family says"She was very sick. She told me when we were driving home, 'I want the baby to be in the room with me.' And I said no Vanessa, you can’t."