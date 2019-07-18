California girl, 9, dies from electrocution in pool

(CNN/WNCN) – A 9-year-old girl died Sunday when she was electrocuted while swimming at her father’s home in California.

Sacramento Metro Fire Officials said McKenzie Kinley had been shocked by a wire attached to an underwater pool light that was under repair. Four other children were present.

“I just fell to my knees,” said family friend Janie Perduta. “It was just as bad if would (she) have been my own granddaughter.”

Family and friends remember McKenzie as a “spitfire” who liked to stay active.

Serena Kruger, her mother’s best friend, remembers McKenzie’s love of entertaining saying, “She loved everybody to watch her. She would always put on a show for you.”

The cheerleader, soccer player and talent show emcee was looking forward to fifth grade at a local grammar school.

“All the kids that don’t have friends have lost their only friend,” said Kruger. “And she was that person. If she could make somebody smile, she would.”

McKenzie’s friend, 12-year-old Aaron Hernandez, is especially shaken. “There’s no way to imagine what life’s going to be like without her now.”