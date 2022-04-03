SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WRIC) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early this morning.

According to a release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the area of 10th Street and K Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning and found a large group of individuals and multiple gunshot victims.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and 12 others were injured.

At least one firearm was recovered at the scene and police say they’re working to investigate whether a video shared on social media of an earlier altercation is related to the shooting.

Anyone win information related to the incident is asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.