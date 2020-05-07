DGIF releases information about Lake Anna boating accident that claimed the life of Deep Run High School student Gabe Henderson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Department of Game and Inland Fisheries today reported that, “gusty winds, cold water, and the failure to utilize a life jacket are the factors in the boating accident” that claimed the life of Deep Run High School student Gabe Henderson.

According to Paige Pearson, DGIF Public Information Officer, alcohol and speed were not a factor in the accident and no charges will be filed.

Henderson and three other people were on board a boat that capsized on Lake Anna on Sunday, Apr. 26. The three other boaters made it safely to shore. Henderson’s remains were recovered later that evening.

Henderson was a rising Senior at Deep Run High School in Henrico County where he was a member of the football team.

