CDC shortens previously recommended 10-day COVID-19 isolation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced shorter recommendations of quarantine and isolation times for people asymptomatic with COVID-19.

If you are Positive:

The CDC originally recommended a 10 day isolation period for those positive with the virus but without symptoms, but have now shortened that period to 5 days of isolation alongside 5 further days of mask-wearing around others.

The change comes after the CDC declares that science demonstrates the majority of people are only contagious in the early days of infection, 1 to 2 days prior to onset of symptoms, and 2 to 3 days after.

This means, if you contract COVID-19, the new recommended time to isolate is five days. If you have no symptoms or if your symptoms end after the five days, the CDC said you are able to re-join the general population with suggested mask use for an additional five days.

If you have been Exposed:

The CDC also updated their suggested quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.

Per the release, “For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days.”

The CDC said if you have been exposed and a 5-day quarantine is not possible, it is strictly guided that the exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

If you have received a booster shot, you will now not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a release. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”