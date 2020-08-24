Celebrate the National Park Service’s birthday with a free trip to a park

(WDVM) — The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on August 25, celebrating its birthday.

The National Parks Service was established on August 25, 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. Tuesday marks its 104th birthday.

“Now, as we celebrate the 104th birthday of the National Park Service, we are also recognizing the centennial of the amendment that strengthened the public position of women in American civic life, empowering them to be stronger advocates for the places that became part of the National Park System over the next 100 years,” said the National Parks Service.

NPS is reminding its park-goers that many of America’s important places are protected because women spoke up in their communities, advocating across the country for the National Parks.

National Parks across the United States will be free to enter on Tuesday. Click here to find a park nearby.

