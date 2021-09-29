Central Virginia Most Wanted looking for man who raped a minor

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Henry Casper III, 33, who has two felony warrants for forcible sodomy against a minor. (Photo: Central Virginia Most Wanted)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Henry Casper III, 33, who has two felony warrants for forcible sodomy against a minor.

Officials believe Casper is staying in Amelia County but has several ties to surrounding counties as well. Casper is described as 6 feet one inch tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.