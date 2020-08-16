PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Central Virginia still experiencing flooding from Saturday’s rain

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, city officials were carefully watching the damn at Switft Creek. (Photo: Bryan Carper)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is still experiencing flooding after yesterday’s heavy rainfall.

Here’s what was happening around the area:

An announcement from the City of Colonial Heights said officials are concerned about the dam at Lakview Park off Lake Ave. They have issued a voluntary evacuaton for residents along Swift Creek at Forestview, Sherwood and Springdale. (Photo: Colonial Heights Gov.)
City officials were carefully watching the dam at Switft Creek on Sunday, Aug. 16. (Photo: Bryan Carper)

A bridge going over Swift Creek at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16. (Video: Bryan Carper)

The area of Swift Creek was still experiencing flooding this morning. (Video: Bryan Carper)

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events