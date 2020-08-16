PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Central Virginia still experiencing flooding from Saturday’s rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is still experiencing flooding after yesterday’s heavy rainfall.
Here’s what was happening around the area:
A bridge going over Swift Creek at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16. (Video: Bryan Carper)
The area of Swift Creek was still experiencing flooding this morning. (Video: Bryan Carper)
