Charlottesville authorities vote to cover Confederate monuments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — City officials in Charlottesville have voted to cover statues of Confederate generals in black fabric.

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to cover the monuments devoted to Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in fabric as an expression of mourning of Heather Heyer, according to the Associated Press. Heyer died August 12 when a driver ran into a crowd which was protesting the white nationalist rally happening in the city that day.

The protests that day were held in response to the city’s decision to remove a statue of Lee from Emancipation Park, which was recently renamed after formerly being called Lee Park for years.

“We are not allowed by the courts at this point, because of the injunction, to do anything, but this seemed like something that we could do that doesn’t damage the statue in any way,” City Councilor Kristen Szakos said. “It’s not in violation of the injunction, but it does express our sorrow as a community for what’s happened.”

Tuesday’s vote came in response to an angry group which showed up at Monday night’s first city council meeting since the violence. At the meeting, several residents screamed and asked for the resignation of the city’s leadership, while holding up protest signs, including one which read “blood on your hands.”

Meanwhile, police in the area confirmed that three people were arrested for disorderly conduct as a result of the outburst at the regularly planned meeting.