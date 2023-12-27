ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested a man who was wanted in connection to crimes in Virginia and Florida.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in the area of Seminole Trail and Woodbrook Drive after it was found to have no front license plate and improper registration.

As officers attempted the traffic stop, the driver — now identified as 39-year-old Mark Swisher — reportedly refused to stop and continued driving down Seminole Trail. According to police, officers stopped their pursuit of the vehicle “for safety concerns” near Ashwood Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.

Five minutes later, first responders were called to the area of Rio Hill Shopping Center for a reported hit-and-run.

According to police, Swisher exited the vehicle and tried to run away before being arrested in the mall parking lot around 3:30 p.m.

Swisher was charged with the following:

§46.2-817: Felony eluding police

§46.2-894: Felony hit-and-run (two counts)

§46.2-833: Failure to obey a traffic signal

§46.2-301: Driving with a suspended license

§46.2-613: Improper registration

§19.2-86: Fugitive from justice

Police said Swisher also had outstanding warrants in Albemarle County, the city of Charlottesville and the state of Florida. He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.