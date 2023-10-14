ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is actively investigating an armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a food market just north of Charlottesville.
Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officers were called to Latino Market located at 380 Greenbrier Drive for a reported armed robbery.
According to police, two unknown Hispanic males entered the store and displayed a firearm while demanding cash. They received an unknown amount of money before exiting the store in an unknown direction.
One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and a camouflage hat while the other suspect wore a white sweatshirt with black stripes and a dark-colored hat, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.