ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is actively investigating an armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a food market just north of Charlottesville.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officers were called to Latino Market located at 380 Greenbrier Drive for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, two unknown Hispanic males entered the store and displayed a firearm while demanding cash. They received an unknown amount of money before exiting the store in an unknown direction.

One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and a camouflage hat while the other suspect wore a white sweatshirt with black stripes and a dark-colored hat, police said.

An image of the two suspects in Latino Market. (Courtesy of the Albemarle County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.