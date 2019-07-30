Cheesecake Factory offering half-off slices for National Cheesecake Day

Tuesday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! This simple dessert has several variations – including the New York-style, the Philadelphia style, even a Chicago style.

But none of those were the first.

Apparently, it was the Greek-style that started it all.

According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes thousands of years ago.

To celebrate the foodie holiday, Cheesecake Factory is offering all dine-in guests a slice of cheesecake for half off. The offer is valid at all U.S. restaurants but applies to dine-in guests only.

Cheesecake Factory is also celebrating the release of its newest cheesecake flavors – the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.