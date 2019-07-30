Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Trump is arriving aboard Air Force One ahead of his visit to Jamestown

Cheesecake Factory offering half-off slices for National Cheesecake Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! This simple dessert has several variations – including the New York-style, the Philadelphia style, even a Chicago style.

But none of those were the first.

Apparently, it was the Greek-style that started it all.

According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes thousands of years ago.

To celebrate the foodie holiday, Cheesecake Factory is offering all dine-in guests a slice of cheesecake for half off. The offer is valid at all U.S. restaurants but applies to dine-in guests only.

Cheesecake Factory is also celebrating the release of its newest cheesecake flavors – the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.

I've never met a Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake I didn't like. So I will be introducing myself to at least 3 new slices when it's back on National Cheesecake Day July 30ᵗʰ .

Posted by The Cheesecake Factory on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events