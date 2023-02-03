NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Chuck predicted an early spring during the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum Thursday.

The facility’s furry prognosticator graced the audience alongside WAVY-TV 10’s Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reprising his role as master of ceremonies.

It appears Chuck is going against Punxsutawney Phil in western Pennsylvania which predicted six more weeks of winter during a separate Groundhog Day celebration.

Chuck also predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win this year’s Super Bowl. Last year, Chuck predicted an early spring for Hampton Roads.