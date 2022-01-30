Chesapeake man facing child porn charges after police execute search warrant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was arrested on child pornography charges after police executed a search warrant on January 18.

Chesapeake Police announced Friday that 34-year-old Jonathan Ray Wilson faces several charges, including custodian: sexual abuse, production of child porn with a victim under the age of 15 and possession of child porn.

The search warrant was executed at a residence in the 700 block of Eden Way North, police said.

No other details in the case have been shared, but police said the investigation is ongoing.