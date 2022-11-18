VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Disturbing new details in the case against a Chesapeake police officer came out in court Friday morning.

39-year-old Timothy Newton was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section and is facing 24 felony child pornography charges. He was in court Friday for a bond hearing, during which bond was denied.

WAVY News 10’s Hayley Milon was in court Friday. She reports the Commonwealth’s Attorney said evidence in this case involves children under one year old, and that other images recovered in the investigation involve bestiality.

The CA said additional charges of assault involving a 12-14 year old child are coming.

Newton’s attorney James Broccoletti asked the judge to allow his client to live with his mother, but the judge said Newton is a significant danger to the community.

Broccoletti said Newton plans to plea not guilty.

Newton has been suspended from the Chesapeake Police Department where he’s worked since 2007.

He is being held in Virginia Beach at the request of the Chesapeake Police Department, “in the interest of safety, security, and public trust,” CPD told WAVY.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for March 16.

Hayley will have more on what was revealed in court, coming up on WAVY News 10 this evening.