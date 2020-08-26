Chespeake man dies after crash in far western Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Chesapeake man is dead following a crash in far western Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, Russell M. Schucker, 68, was driving a 2003 Ford Econoline van on Big Stoney Creek Road/Route 635 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned, and came to rest back on its side on the road. The crash happened about two miles north of Olean Road/Route 628. He was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital, where he died.

Suzanne M. Schucker, 67, of Chesapeake, was also taken to Carilion Giles for treatment of serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Latest Stories