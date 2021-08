RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Little League defeated Robbinsville, N.J., 1-0, in an elimination game at the Little League Softball World Series.

Chesterfield scored the game’s only run in the fourth inning and shut out Robbinsville on four hits.

Chesterfield will now play Robinson, Texas in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The consolation and championship games are Wednesday.