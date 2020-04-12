Chesterfield church hands out hundreds of gift cards to spread love on Easter weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County church is spreading love during Easter weekend.

Victorious Christian Living Ministries (VCLM) hosted a drive-thru project called “Blessed to be a Blessing Love Project’. The project is a gift card giveaway to spread light and a message of hope on the holiday weekend.

The church normally meets at Carver Middle School in Chester on Sundays and Wednesday for worship, but has turned to virtual services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-Pastor Dr.Pamela Downing says the congregation used their building funds and spent $900 on giftcards to places like Publix, Walmart, Chick-fil-A, Books-A-Million, etc. and handed out about 300 on Saturday at the middle school to those who pulled up in their cars.

Carver teachers and staff lined the building and received a $25 gift card, all Carver students received a $10 gift card, and anybody else who showed up received one as well.

Downing says about 150 people rode through on Saturday and after church members traveled to hotels and handed out 50 more gift cards to those in need.

The remaining 550 gift cards will be distributed over the next week to low-income families who may be struggling amid the pandemic.

