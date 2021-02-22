Chesterfield closing curbside meal distribution sites due to low participation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is making the decision to close multiple area curbside meal distribution sites due to low participation numbers.
Effective Feb. 22, the following schools will no longer be offering curbside meal pickup:
Bensley Elementary
Clover Hill Elementary
Ecoff Elementary
Ettrick Elementary
Evergreen Elementary
Grange Hall Elementary
Greenfield Elementary
Old Hundred Elementary
Midlothian Middle
Clover Hill High
None of the other curbside meal distribution sites are affected by this decision. Curbside meal distribution continues to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Chesterfield county residents 18 and under, regardless of household income, are eligible to receive free school meals through June 18. Children do not have to be present at pickup.