Chesterfield closing curbside meal distribution sites due to low participation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is making the decision to close multiple area curbside meal distribution sites due to low participation numbers.

Effective Feb. 22, the following schools will no longer be offering curbside meal pickup:

Bensley Elementary

Clover Hill Elementary

Ecoff Elementary

Ettrick Elementary

Evergreen Elementary

Grange Hall Elementary

Greenfield Elementary

Old Hundred Elementary

Midlothian Middle

Clover Hill High

None of the other curbside meal distribution sites are affected by this decision. Curbside meal distribution continues to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Chesterfield county residents 18 and under, regardless of household income, are eligible to receive free school meals through June 18. Children do not have to be present at pickup.