Chesterfield County completes $10.7 million Route 10 widening project

The Chesterfield County Route 10 widening project is now complete, expanding the existing four lanes to six lanes. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After 14 months, the Route 10 widening project is now complete in Chesterfield County.

According to a Friday release, the safety improvement project was completed on time, along the highly-traveled section of Route 10 (West Hundred Road) from U.S. Routes 1/301 (Jefferson Davis Highway) to Interstate 95.

Chesterfield County Transportation Department worked to widen the 0.4-mile stretch of road from four lanes to six lanes. The project also included several safety improvements, according to a release, such as adjustments to numerous left- and right-turn lanes, new sidewalks, and access to businesses along this commercial corridor.

“This section of Route 10 carries a high volume of traffic and accounted for many crashes due to the number of crossovers,” Chesterfield County Transportation Director Brent Epps said. “The increased capacity and more focused crossover access are projected to help keep traffic flowing and drivers safe.”

Transportation safety improvements on a 0.4-mile stretch of Route 10 are now complete. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

According to a release, county and state transportation officials pursued the $10.7 million project to improve traffic operations and safety within the project corridor by eliminating several crossovers and reducing the number of conflict points for potential crashes along the throughfare.

However, drivers should be aware that there are still other ongoing projects under construction along Route 10, which, Chesterfield County officials say, currently carries more than 37,000 vehicles per day. That number is expected to approach 48,000 vehicles a day by 2039.

Funds used to complete the project included money from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Revenue Sharing Program, which matches local dollars with state transportation revenue; local dollars allocated from the county’s general fund; and revenue from the federal Regional Surface Transportation Program (RSTP).