Chesterfield County offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Chesterfield County can recycle their live Christmas trees now through Jan. 31, 2020 for free.

The county will be accepting trees at the Northern Area Convenience Center on Warbro Road and the Southern Area Convenience Center on Landfill Drive.

Donation times are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on certain days. The Northern site is open on Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday. The Southern site is open Monday, Thursday and Friday through Sunday.

Only live trees will be accepted – and be sure to take all the decorations off beforehand. Tree vendors are not allowed to participate.