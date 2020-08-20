Chesterfield County Police searching for man who stole from a minor

Screenshot of the suspect from the LetGo app. (Photo from Chesterfield County Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police need help identifying a man who stole money from a minor after they connected on the app LetGo. The money was stolen when they met at the Bon Air Library on Aug. 19.

Police say the suspect left in a silver sedan.

Screenshot of the suspect from the LetGo app. (Photo from Chesterfield County Police)

The police are asking anyone with information to fill out this form from the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers or give them a call at (804)-748-0660.

LATEST HEADLINES: