Chesterfield County Police searching for man who stole from a minor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police need help identifying a man who stole money from a minor after they connected on the app LetGo. The money was stolen when they met at the Bon Air Library on Aug. 19.
Police say the suspect left in a silver sedan.
The police are asking anyone with information to fill out this form from the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers or give them a call at (804)-748-0660.
