CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Those interested in driving a school bus can check out a job fair with Chesterfield County Public Schools next week.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaPrade library on Hull Street Road.

Chesterfield Schools has full-time positions available, starting with an hourly rate of more than $14 per hour.

More information and a link to apply can be found here.

