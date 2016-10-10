Chesterfield County Schools to hold meeting tonight to consider rearranging schedules

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield parents and teachers get the chance to weigh in on proposed changes to school schedules.

The school board will be taking a closer look at proposals that would flip high school and elementary start times and also push the schedules back 25 minutes.

This change stems from research that shows student wellness, sleep and start times are all tied together.

The changes being considered are as follows:

27 elementary schools would operate from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The remaining 11 elementary schools and 8 middle schools would start their day at 8:35 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

The four remaining middle schools and 11 high schools would start at 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The school board wants the community’s feedback before settling on a change.

The open meeting begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will be held in the conference room at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center off of Hull Street Road.