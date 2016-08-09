Chesterfield County Schools win 33 competitive federal grants

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Schools won 33 competitive grants awarded from the 21st-Century Community Learning Center.

The grants, which are funded with federal Title IV money, last for three years as long as schools follow grant guidelines.

Four schools in Chesterfield County Public Schools received grants in 2014 and two received grants in 2015, so a total of seven Chesterfield County schools will have 21st-Century Community Learning Centers in the 2017 school year.

Since 2004, the school system has received more than $8 million to provide targeted remediation and enrichment at 11 schools.

“These grants are helping create positive school environments that engage students and staff in innovative and relevant work,” said Dr. James F. Lane, superintendent for Chesterfield County Public Schools. “I want our students and staff members to love coming to school every day. Student engagement will be our focus; if we master that, then student progress will follow.”

The latest grant will provide before-and-after-school programs during the school year, plus four weeks of summer programs at Chalkley Elementary.