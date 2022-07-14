CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRIC) — School supplies are still being dropped off at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina ahead of the fourth annual drive-thru back-to-school bash on Aug. 6.

The sheriff’s office, the Pastors for Change, the YMCA, local churches, sponsors, businesses and food truck vendors, are prepping for this year’s event.

The back-to-school bash will be held at Chesterfield High School and people interested in attending can enter the upper drive and loop around the school to get free supplies. Local sponsors will be handing out items during the loop.

Food trucks and bounce houses will be near the school’s football concession stand and the sheriff’s office will soon announce which vendors will be taking part, their menus and prices, according to a Facebook post.

People interested in getting food or enjoying the bounce houses can find parking in the student lot while making the loop. Those trying just to get food can go straight to the student parking area.

Any businesses, organizations or local groups seeking to get involved in the event have been asked to contact Jennifer Vaughn at 843-623-2101 or 843-287-0235.

CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to clarify the event takes place at Chesterfield County High School in South Carolina, after previously being reported as taking place in Chesterfield County, Virginia.