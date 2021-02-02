Chesterfield elementary students return to in-person learning today

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Nearly 27,000 Chesterfield elementary students are set to return to the classroom Tuesday after winter weather delayed their return for a day.

School officials say they will do a final check of area roads Tuesday morning. Any adjustments will be communicated to families, though officials do not ancitipate any changes.

Students in Cohort 2 and 3 who have chosen a return to in-person learning will return. Middle and high school students will remain in virtual learning. Families did have the option to keep their students in virtual learning.

The district has made some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Desks and tables will be spread six feet apart when possible and at least three feet apart when there’s no other option available. Nearly 3,500 air purifiers have also been installed in classrooms, clinics and trailers.

Students are also reminded to do their daily health check and wear a face mask. The wearing of a face covering will be enforced while in school and on buses.

As for their decision, school leaders credit research that shows schools are not COVID-19 super spreaders.

“Our school division’s deliberate approach has allowed for these medical findings and public health recommendations to be proven over time and successfully implemented elsewhere,” school leaders said in an update on the district’s website.

A CDC study, which was made public last month, found there is little evidence that schools contribute to community transmission of the virus with proper safety protocols in place.

The Chesterfield County School Board is expected to meet next week, February 9, to see when middle and high school students could return to the classroom.