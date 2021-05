CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services are at the scene of a house fire on Baldwin Road.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of the road for the fire sometime before 4:20 p.m.

While fire and EMS remains in the area to handle the fire Happy Hill Road will be closed at Baldwin Road.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was marked under control.











