Chesterfield Health District launches Don’t Wait, Vaccinate! campaign

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Chesterfield will still need their up-to-date physicals and immunizations before starting the virtual school year. The Chesterfield Health District is launching a Don’t Wait Vaccinate initiative to keep families aware and to ensure students get vaccinated before the new school year.

Physicals and immunizations are required by state mandate.

According to a press release from Chesterfield County, the health district has materials to assist parents in making informed choices about vaccinations. This year they will be offering immunization clinics by appointment.

To schedule an appointment call:

Chesterfield Health Department (804) 748-1975

Powhatan Health Department (804) 598-5680

Colonial Heights Health Department (804) 520-9380

The health district is partnering with healthcare providers in the area that also offer vaccinations.

Families can call one of these partners to schedule an appointment:

Bon Secours of Richmond Bon Secours Care-A-Van (804) 545-1923 Pediatrics of Richmond (804) 285-6811

Capital Area Health Network (804) 780-0840

Crossover Healthcare Ministry (804) 655-2794

Richmond City Health Department (804) 482-5550

