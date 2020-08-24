Chesterfield Health District launches Don’t Wait, Vaccinate! campaign

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Chesterfield will still need their up-to-date physicals and immunizations before starting the virtual school year. The Chesterfield Health District is launching a Don’t Wait Vaccinate initiative to keep families aware and to ensure students get vaccinated before the new school year.
Physicals and immunizations are required by state mandate.
According to a press release from Chesterfield County, the health district has materials to assist parents in making informed choices about vaccinations. This year they will be offering immunization clinics by appointment.
To schedule an appointment call:
- Chesterfield Health Department (804) 748-1975
- Powhatan Health Department (804) 598-5680
- Colonial Heights Health Department (804) 520-9380
The health district is partnering with healthcare providers in the area that also offer vaccinations.
Families can call one of these partners to schedule an appointment:
- Bon Secours of Richmond
- Bon Secours Care-A-Van (804) 545-1923
- Pediatrics of Richmond (804) 285-6811
- Capital Area Health Network (804) 780-0840
- Crossover Healthcare Ministry (804) 655-2794
- Richmond City Health Department (804) 482-5550
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Petersburg Police asking for help in solving homicide from November
- Bojangles drafts 3 new colleges for their 2020 ‘Big Bo Boxes’ lineup; UVA’s box now available
- Portsmouth’s vice mayor served summons after calling for police chief’s resignation in Confederate monument case
- Community comes together to bring back K9 unit at Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
- Mississippi governor gives update on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura