Chesterfield man arrested in Forest Hill Avenue rape

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police arrested and charged a Chesterfield man in connection with a rape that occurred in August 2019, according to a press release from the Richmond Police Department.

Victor M. Manual, 32, of Shady Creek Road, has been charged in the incident that took place in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue, in Richmond, on Aug. 4, 2019.

Richmond Police Department detectives made the arrest with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Second Precinct.

Manuel has been wanted by police since March when he was named in connection with the crime.