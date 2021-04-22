Chesterfield man charged for punching woman in face, taking off with her car

Virginia State Police says a Chesterfield County man is in custody for stealing a woman’s car, punching her in the face and leaving her stranded on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon in Northern Virginia.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Matthew L. Warshman Dabney of Chesterfield.

A woman told State Police she was driving her 2021 Toyota Rav4 when her car was struck by a Toyota Camry. Both drivers pulled off onto the shoulder of I-495 south, near mile marker 53 in Fairfax County.

According to the woman, Dabney ran up and opened her car door, punched her in the face, then pulled the woman and her dog out of her Rav4, before getting in and taking off in it. The woman and her dog stayed on the shoulder with Dabney’s Camry.

When troopers arrived on scene, they say a man pulled up and said a Toyota Camry driver fitting Dabney’s description had hit his 2018 Honda Accord. The Honda driver said when he pulled over to the shoulder, the Camry driver punched him and attempted to take his car. He eventually returned to his Camry and drove off. Upon further investigation, state police said the attempted Honda carjacking occurred before the woman’s Rav4 was stolen.

A short time later, State Police were notified by Maryland Authorities that they had located a Rav4 near mile marker 4 on I-495, and that it had been reported stolen by VSP. Dabney was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. We’re told he’s being held in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The investigation remains ongoing.

The male Honda Accord driver and female Rav4 driver both refused medical treatment at the scene. Neither victim has been identified.