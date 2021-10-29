Chesterfield man killed in early morning crash on I-64

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was killed early Friday morning in a high-speed crash on interstate 64.

According to Virginia State Police, they responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 1:30 a.m. The driver, Brandon Pearson, 28, of Chesterfield, died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say Pearson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2017 Nissan Rogue and careened off the roadway, eventually striking a tree.

Pearson was wearing his seatbelt, and police do not believe at this time that alcohol played a role in his death.