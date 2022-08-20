FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two planes collided in Fauquier County on Saturday morning, causing injury to four people, including a Chesterfield resident.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-plane crash along the 5100 block of Ritchie Road in Fauquier County on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9:05 a.m.

According to police, a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land at the same time another Stearman Aircraft was attempting to take off. The two aircraft collided with each other, causing one of the planes to overturn.

The pilot of the aircraft that was taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The passenger, a 14-year-old female, also had minor injuries.

The pilot of the aircraft that was landing, a 62-year-old man from Warrenton, Va., and the passenger, a 50-year-old woman, both had minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was treated for their injuries on scene. No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.