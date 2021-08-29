Chesterfield police officer involved in shooting in Petersburg after chase on I-95 Saturday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An officer with Chesterfield County Police exchanged gunfire with a vehicle in Petersburg following a pursuit on Interstate 95 on Saturday night, the department said.

An attempt to pull over a vehicle driving recklessly and with an improper registration led to a chase on I-95 near W. Hundred Road around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. Multiple police vehicles joined the pursuit, which led into Petersburg. Chesterfield Police say the suspects were shooting from their vehicle at the officers giving chase. One officer returned fire.

Police caught up with the suspect’s car after it stopped abruptly near the intersection of Shields Street and Augusta Avenue. Officers approached the car with weapons drawn and ordered the suspects out.

At that point, the car in question suddenly accelerated, brushing the arm of one of the officers. The extent of the officer’s injuries, if any, are unknown.

Suspects took off and eventually crashed into a parked car. The two vehicle occupants fled on foot. Police were unable to bring the suspects into custody. There were no injuries reported from the shooting.

The Chesterfield officer who fired his weapon in the chase will be placed on administrative leave, and the Petersburg Bureau of Police will investigate the larger incident and officer-involved shooting. Chesterfield County Police will conduct an administrative review of the incident.