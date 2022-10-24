CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating two wanted fugitives.
According to police, 46-year-old Derek Lamont Williams is wanted for assault and battery, abduction and aggravated sexual battery. He is described by police as a roughly 5’9″, 180-pound Black man with brown eyes and black hair.
Police said 51-year-old Joseph Eugene Sauer is wanted for felony construction fraud. He is described as a roughly 6’1″, 230-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who believes they may have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.