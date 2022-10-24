Chesterfield Police are asking anyone who has seen the men pictured to call 804-748-1251. (Photos: Chesterfield Police)

Derek Lamont Williams (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating two wanted fugitives.

According to police, 46-year-old Derek Lamont Williams is wanted for assault and battery, abduction and aggravated sexual battery. He is described by police as a roughly 5’9″, 180-pound Black man with brown eyes and black hair.

Joseph Eugene Sauer (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police said 51-year-old Joseph Eugene Sauer is wanted for felony construction fraud. He is described as a roughly 6’1″, 230-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.