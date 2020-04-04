Chesterfield Police hiring during the coronavirus outbreak

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said it’s hiring during the coronavirus outbreak.

An officer from the department sent out a tweet Friday morning advertising the open positions. He said the CPD provided “career stability during uncertain times.”

Starting salary is $47,000, but officers will be paid $44,289 until they complete training. You can find more information and apply online here.

Looking for some career stability during uncertain times? Want to make a difference in a community that truly supports their police department?

Consider a career with the @CCPDVa. #yourdestinationdepartment – https://t.co/zyHr7I1qAr pic.twitter.com/uWVESnV7Nn — Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz (@ColJSKatz) April 4, 2020

