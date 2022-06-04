CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are asking for the community’s help as they investigate a shooting at a graduation party that injured multiple people and killed one man.

Police responded to Stepney Road around 10:20 p.m. Friday night after more than 50 shots rang out at a high school graduation party. Major Brad Badgerow, with the Chesterfield Police Department, said it started with two separate fights.

“Very shortly after that is when the shots fire call came in,” he said.

Five people were shot and they all left before police arrived. Badgerow said those victims went to nearby hospitals, a restaurant parking lot and the Thomas Dale High School parking lot, they’re all expected to be okay.

A sixth victim, identified as 20-year-old Taborri Carter, was found on Bailey Grove’s Drive. Police tried to help Carter but he died at the scene.

Badgerow said police identified four different calibers used in the shooting.

“I can’t think of the last time something of this magnitude first of all happened, but in that area,” Badgerow said.

Two other teen girls were running away as shots rang out and were hurt after getting hit by a car.

Badgerow said this shooting was an isolated incident and now they’re using all of their resources to get to the bottom of it.

“This is obviously a senseless act that we’re concerned about that comes into our community. It certainly isn’t anything that occurs on a regular basis around here, that’s for sure,” he said.

Badgerow said there were at least three noise/disturbance complaints about this party before responding to the shooting, but officers were preoccupied with higher priority calls at the time.

Police are asking for anyone with information or security cameras near Stepney and Weybridge Roads to come forward to help them in the investigation.

Police have not revealed any suspect information at this time.