Chesterfield police investigating stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police officers were called to a Bon Air apartment complex this evening for reports of a stabbing.
One adult male was stabbed around 5:00 p.m. near 11301 Dunbrook Road. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
No arrests have been made yet but Chesterfield Police Department says there is no immediate danger to the public. Police believe the victim and perpetrator knew each other.
