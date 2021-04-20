Chesterfield police looking for 18-year-old woman missing since Thursday

Grace E. Davis, 18, of Powhatan, was last seen at about 6 p.m. on April 15, at the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. She was reported missing by relatives on Friday.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Thursday.

They said Grace E. Davis, 18, of Powhatan, was last seen at about 6 p.m. on April 15, in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. She was reported missing by relatives on Friday, April 16.





Davis is described by police as about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 105 pounds and has bleach blonde hair. She also has the letter “A” tattooed under her left middle finger, as well as piercings on her tongue, belly button, septum and right nostril. Davis was last seen wearing brown sandals, blue jeans and a gray cardigan.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts should contact CCPD at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.