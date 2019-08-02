Chesterfield Police offering written test at Fort Lee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s Police Department is offering a written test for potential police officers later this month at Fort Lee.

The test is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 14, at 1401 B Avenue, Building 3400, Room 125.

Some items are required before showing up on testing day. Those interested need to complete an online application and background packet. Links can be found here.

Applicants also need to bring a valid government ID, a black pen and two non-mechanical No. 2 pencils.

To apply, those interested must be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma and be at least 21-years-old before the finish of the field training program. A Virginia driver’s license (or eligibility to get a Virginia driver’s license) is also required, along with no convictions of felonies, or habitual misdemeanors.

For more information, call 804-748-1547 or email policerecruit@chesterfield.gov.