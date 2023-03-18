CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least one car has been heavily damaged after a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday evening.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, there is currently a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Carena’s Jamaican Grille on the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. There was also an ambulance on scene.

At least one car appears to have been damaged in a crash, according to police.

Police told 8News that they are still early into the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.