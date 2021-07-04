Missing Chesterfield man found safe

Update – Carroll Scuggs has been found and is unharmed.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing man, 82-year-old Carroll Scruggs.

Scruggs was last seen by his family around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at his home on Torrey Pines Drive near the Birkdale Golf Club.

Police described Scruggs as a bald, white male, about 6 ft. tall, weighing about 170 lbs. He may be wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and a Redkins baseball hat.

Anyone with information about where Scruggs is should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.