Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing man last heard from on Monday, January 6th.

Investigators say 22-year-old Shaquan B. Matthews, of the 11300 block of Dunbrook Rd, was last heard from around 3:00 p.m. after speaking with a close friend.

Matthews is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe he left his home on foot and no foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.