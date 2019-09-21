Chesterfield Police searching for shooting suspect with face tattoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

On scene, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the suspect is a bearded black male, about 5′ 7″ tall, and has a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

