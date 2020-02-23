Chesterfield Police seek man wanted for home invasion, and assault

Chesterfield County, Va., (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have issued warrants for a man wanted in connection to a home invasion.

Police say 29-year-old Cameron Ricado Smith-Martin, of no permanent address, forced his way into a residence, assaulted a person, and displayed a firearm.

It happened at a home on the 2600 block of Beaver Falls Rd., on February 22nd, around 2 p.m.

Police say Smith-Martin and the victim know each other.

Police have obtained warrants for Smith-Martin for breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, strangulation, malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts of felony vandalism, obstruction, two counts of brandishing, assault and trespassing in relation to the incident.

Smith-Martin is described as a black male, about 6 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.