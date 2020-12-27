Chesterfield police seeking abducted woman, missing child and abduction suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) Officers in Chesterfield need the public’s help in finding an abducted woman, her missing child and the man who abducted her.

Police arrived on the 12500 block of Mount Blanco Court on Dec. 27 responding to a call of shots fired and an abduction. Officers were told the suspect, Patrick Sharod Parrish, 29, of Petersburg brandished a firearm and forced the victim, Maryaih Rhem, 24, of Chesterfield, into his vehicle.

The suspects vehicle is believed to be a white Dodge Stratus with no hub caps.

Rhem is a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Rhem’s child, Royce Rhem, is a 12-month-old black male. He has a mole under his left eye.

Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Parrish for abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing and discharging a firearm within 600 feet of a home.

Parrish is a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, black hair, brown eyes and 191 pounds.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, but officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.