Chesterfield police seeking fugitives on larceny, drug charges

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are pursuing two fugitives, and offering up to $5,00 for information.

Jenna Danielle Kelley, 26, is wanted on a count of possession of controlled substances. Kelley is 5’7″ with blonde hair and green eyes.

Santos Dionicio Posada, 25, is wanted on charges of grand larceny and breaking and entering. Posada is 6’0″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.