Chesterfield Schools hosting job fair on Thursday, Aug. 15

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a job fair for potential school bus drivers, food service employees and instructional assistants.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Central Library on Lucy Corr Boulevard.

School bus drivers get paid while training for a CDL. Starting pay is $14.63 per-hour.

For food service positions, training is provided, but no experience is necessary. Permanent part-time opportunities are also available.

Instructional assistants need to have at least 48 college credits and a score of 455 or higher on the ParaPro Assessment.

Those interested are asked to submit an application before attending the fair. Click here to apply.

