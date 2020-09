POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- James Madison University students are heading back home now after hundreds of students tested positive for COVID-19. A student who recently tested positive for the virus reached out to 8News to say the school should have done more to prevent the spread.

According to the JMU dashboard, which shows COVID-19 cases at the university, 650 active cases of COVID 19 were reported when it was last updated on September 3.