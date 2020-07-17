Chesterfield woman creates ‘Blessings Box’ food pantry for those in need

"It really does my heart good," says creator Lois Withers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Chesterfield County woman has made it her mission to fight food insecurities during the pandemic.

On Dorius Drive in North Chesterfield stands a box that Lois Withers describes as God sent. The contents inside – a food pantry – aims to help put goods on the table of families in need.

It’s called the Blessings Box.

“We want to give as many blessings as we can,” Withers told 8News’ Autumn Childress.

She told 8News the idea behind the box originated for those in need in her neighborhood. Then Chesterfield County Police stepped in to help spread the word. Now, the Blessing Box serves families throughout the county.

“It’s just between paychecks or if you don’t qualify for food stamps and you’re getting food from the pantry, we can bless you with food to get you through,” Withers added. “Sometimes if we need something, I’ll get it out of my own pocket.”

The meaning behind the Blessing Box is simple, says Withers; Take what you need and leave what you can. The box serves the purpose of paying it forward with no restrictions. It’s open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“It really does my heart good,” Withers said. “People are finding out about it now and randomly dropping stuff off.”

Donors are even leaving notes of encouragement.

“This one says ‘enjoy the food, bringing more next week, good job Blessing Box,'” Withers read.

Anyone in need can drop by and grab-and-go. Withers does ask for one thing, however.

“They’re going to be back in the position one day, they’re not going to need it and I want them to pay it forward,” she said. “My husband and I have always tried to pay our blessing forward.”

